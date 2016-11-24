Technavio analysts forecast the global viscosupplementation marketto grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161124005018/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global viscosupplementation market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global viscosupplementationmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report uses the revenue generated from the sale of products in different regions.

Anika Therapeutics is an emerging vendor in the market and focuses on strengthening its position through new product approvals such as CINGAL viscosupplement in Europe and the US. In May 2016, the company announced the launch of CINGAL in Canada. The company partnered with Pharmascience for the commercialization of CINGAL in Canada. The company will also market its key products ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC through its partnership with Pharmascience. Through new product launches, the company aims to strengthen its position in the viscosupplementation market in North America.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54471

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global viscosupplementation market:

Fast-growing geriatric population

Popularity of minimally invasive procedures

Growing demand from emerging nations

Increasing prevalence of knee osteoarthritis

Fast-growing geriatric population

A rising concern worldwide is the fast-growing elderly population, especially in the major countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Germany, and the US. The geriatric people in these countries are affected by a wide range of chronic diseases such as cancer, liver, osteoarthritis, and kidney diseases.

Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness analyst at Technavio, says, "Osteoarthritis is mainly caused in the geriatric population, and its prevalence increases with the increase in age. There is a significant change in the percentage of world population by age from 2010 to 2050, owing to the high birth rates during the early and middle of the 20th century

Popularity of minimally invasive procedures

Viscosupplementation is a minimally invasive procedure used for the treatment of osteoarthritis.Hyaluronic acid is injected into the stiff joints, especially knees, which reduces the friction between two bones and prevents further bone degradation. Viscosupplementation procedure is categorized into three product categories -- single-injection cycle, three-injection cycle, and five-injection cycle.

Growing demand from emerging nations

The rapid expansion of healthcare facilities can be seen in many developing economies such as China, India, South Africa, and Brazil, mainly due to the rise in the number of chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis among the elderly population. Governments in these countries are rapidly expanding and investing in healthcare facilities, which has affected the market positively.

Investments from private investors will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market, it will help in product extension for vendors. The distribution network for viscosupplementation is likely to be enhanced in these emerging nations due to high untapped market potential, which vendors are likely to utilize during the forecast period. The increasing migration of R&D facilities from Western countries to developing APAC nations due to lower capital and labor costs in the region, as well as a stable economy, will lead to a higher demand for these products in APAC.

Increasing prevalence of knee osteoarthritis

Knee osteoarthritis is a common disease and is one of the leading causes of disability among the geriatric population. With the increase in age of the general population, there is a growing incidence of knee osteoarthritis. People with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, renal failure, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal bleeding, depression, and trauma in joints due to repetitive movements are subject to high risk due to knee osteoarthritis. According to an NCBI report on osteoarthritis, in 2015, approximately 13% of women and 10% of men above 60 years of age had symptomatic osteoarthritis globally. In the same year, about 10% people over 55 years demonstrated persistent episodes of knee pain.

Top vendors:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fidia Farmaceutici

Sanofi

Seikagaku

Anika Therapeutics

Browse Related Reports:

Global Knee Implant market 2015-2019

Global Orthopedic Devices Market 2016-2020

Global Bioactive Materials Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161124005018/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com