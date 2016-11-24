OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly

Minister of Canadian Heritage

Our six national museums highlight our culture and heritage, and provide spaces for creating, for meeting and for sharing. They celebrate our diversity and showcase Canada on the international stage.

To fulfil their mandates, these cultural institutions depend on dedicated individuals who serve on their boards of directors.

Today, I am calling on you. Get involved in the growth of our museums. This is the time to show your commitment.

There are 45 positions that need to be filled on the boards of directors of our national museums. Are you a lover of art, science or history? I invite you to apply today. And if you know someone who shares your passion, invite them to apply as well for the opportunities posted on the Governor in Council appointments website at www.appointments-nominations.gc.ca.

Our government has adopted an approach that allows all Canadians to be considered for appointment to the boards of directors of federal institutions. This open, transparent and merit-based approach will promote gender parity and reflect Canadian society.

Show your commitment. Help our cultural institutions share our story through cutting-edge exhibitions by venturing off the beaten path. Let's work together to get Canadians and visitors excited about discovering the:

Canadian Museum of History

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

Canadian Museum of Nature

Canada Science and Technology Museum

National Gallery of Canada

We are stronger when citizens of all backgrounds are engaged in their community. As we approach the 150th anniversary of Confederation, play a part in the success of our national cultural institutions and build Canada's future.

