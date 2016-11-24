Technavio's latest report on the global CAD market in aerospace and defense industryprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on product lifecycle management sector, says, "The demand for CAD software is expected to be high due to the increasing demand for passenger aircrafts worldwide. There is an increase in demand for passenger aircrafts due to a substantial increase in passenger traffic. As CAD is used for expediting the whole manufacturing process of aircraft, the demand for this software will be high during the forecast period."

The top three emerging trends driving the global CAD market in aerospace and defense industry according to Technavio ICTresearch analysts are:

Developments in CAD modeling

Shift from perpetual license model to subscription model

Shift toward 4-D CAD

Developments in CAD modeling

CAD modeling is basically a set of rules that help during computer modeling of 3-D solids. There are mainly two types of modeling in CAD:

Parametric modeling

Direct modeling

Parametric modeling uses parameters to define a model. The parameters may include dimensions, density of the material, and data relating to the material surface. The dimension control capabilities and feature definition properties make parametric modeling the ideal choice for many designers.

Direct modeling allows the designer to get direct access to the geometry of the product, allowing complete manipulation and editing, with least concerns about features and dimensions.

"Most CAD software use the best of the both direct and parametric modeling. Designers tend to prefer direct modeling, as it is helpful during the design or the initial stage of conceptualizing, while parametric modeling is useful in detailed designing," says Amrita.

Shift from perpetual license model to subscription model

By the end of 2016, the global CAD market in the aerospace and defense industry will phase out the perpetual CAD licenses and shift toward periodic CAD subscription/licenses. The high ROI on subscription will encourage CAD vendors to reduce the sale of perpetual CAD licenses gradually, before finally discarding them.

Another major reason for the shift is the benefits of the subscription model over the perpetual license model. The subscription model is simple and provides a better user experience for the customers. Vendors can provide updated software versions with bug patches. In addition, the upfront cost is low in this model, and the users can subscribe the on-premises CAD software and services on their terms, be it monthly, quarterly, or annually. This flexibility, coupled with up-to-date software, has increased the preference of subscription model among end-users. Autodesk will stop providing perpetual CAD licenses for all their product suits by the end of 2016 and will focus on periodical subscriptions to boost revenues from end-users.

Shift toward 4-D CAD

End-users, especially the aerospace and defense industry, are gradually shifting from 3-D to 4-D CAD models. Globalization has increased the competition among CAD solution vendors, and the lack of product differentiation is further intensifying the competition for maximum market share. Vendors are incorporating additional features and functionalities in their 4-D CAD solutions to improve customer experience with enhanced operational performance and better project execution strategies. These kinds of solutions facilitate effective management of resources while adhering to project schedules.

