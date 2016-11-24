CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CBX), a network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, announces that their Annual General Meeting for Fiscal year 2016 will be held on Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. MT.

For those interested in attending in person, the meeting will be held at:

Livingston Place Conference Centre, Plus 15 level 222 - 3rd Avenue SW Calgary, AB

Results of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed within 24 hours of the meeting's conclusion.

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CBX) is a business-to-business network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations. The Cortex network offers flexible connection methods to reduce the time required to process invoices and tools that leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts:

Joel Leetzow

President and CEO

jleetzow@cortex.net

403-219-2838



Sandra Fawcett

CFO

sfawcett@cortex.net

403-219-2838



Andrew Stewart

Director, Marketing & Investor Relations

astewart@cortex.net

403-219-2838



