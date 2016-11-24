Advanced Micro Devices Winning Near-Term BattleIntel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) may still be the better chipmaker in the long term, but Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has easily outperformed its much better rival year-to-date.When I previously talked about AMD stock in September, my thinking was that Intel was producing the better chips and had an edge over Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.But AMD stock is surging on the chart, up 25% over the past month, and a whopping 207%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...