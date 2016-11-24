What's John McAfee Doing in Canada Working on Blockchain?John McAfee, founder of the computer security solutions provider McAfee Associates, is not exactly known for living the typical business executive life. The globe-trotting, yoga-practicing, libertarian-loving cybersecurity guru has now found himself in Toronto working with Equibit Development Corporation (EDC), a security service for safely issuing shares in companies and protecting trades from hacks, using decentralized blockchain technology.John McAfee.

