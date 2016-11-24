AUGA Group, AB has received Decision No. 241-246 of 21 November 2016 of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania, under which it has been obliged to publish a notice containing the following information:



1. To impose a penalty of EUR 3,000 (three thousand) on AUGA Group, AB, for the failure to comply with the mandatory instruction of the Bank of Lithuania.



2. To obligate AUGA Group, AB, to ensure that the fair value of 100% block of shares of UAB eTime Invest, which was used as the payment for a part of the authorised capital of AUGA Group, AB, is re-estimated in compliance with the provisions of the Law on Companies and the Law on the Bases of Property and Business Valuation, with due consideration to the significant circumstances existing prior to the date of using the shares of UAB eTime Invest as the payment for the shares of AUGA Group, AB, so that the fair value of UAB eTime Invest complies with the requirements of IFRS 3. Should it be established that the shares of AUGA Group, AB, are not fully paid up, to ensure that this situation is rectified retrospectively according to the requirements of the law by and before 1 March 2017.



To meet the criteria of transparency and access to information, where necessary, the Company will inform about its subsequent actions in connection with the decision of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania.



Vladas Bagavicius Member of the Board +370 5 233 53 40