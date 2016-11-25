Poliakov the Extreme Vodka Unveils Its Futuristic New Digital Experience: Poliakov Ice Quest

PARIS, November 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

POLIAKOV, the Vodka of Extreme, unveils this month its new amazing digital experience:POLIAKOVIce Quest.

POLIAKOV Vodkadeveloped a unique experience in virtual reality (VR) using a brand-new technology, the HTC Vive headset, the best VR device currently on the market. This technology using headphones, headset and joysticks stimulates all our senses. POLIAKOV Vodka recreated its unique freezing and futuristic universe through an immersive VR videogame.

"We wanted to ensure maximum interactions for the player," said William PLOQUIN-MAURELL, international POLIAKOV brand manager.

The POLIAKOVIce Quest is a very modern, immersive and unique experience.

A few lucky POLIAKOV fans got the opportunity to experience the POLIAKOV Ice Quest with the complete HTC Vive headset. Wandering freely in a 25 sqm area, players mastered the quest throughout the different levels and interacted with the POLIAKOV universe.

Early November, this 3D freezing universe has been made available to all with the release online of a video in 360°. This teaser video is to be watched on a POLIAKOV cardboard to get the most out of the 3D effect. Press kits containing the cardboard were sent out to main press contacts, influencers and bloggers.

Throughout November, all POLIAKOV fans will have the opportunity to discover the Ice Quest through a saga of 3 videos mixing the players who have been filmed and the POLIAKOV virtual universe. This saga will be widely promoted on YouTube and Facebook for all to follow the adventures of the players, discovering the inspiring and frozen POLIAKOV universe.

Prepare for a complete digital immersion in the POLIAKOV world!

About POLIAKOV:

POLIAKOV, the Millionaire brand with sales up to 1.4 million nine-litre cases, pursues its success story. The international brand, sold in over 50 countries, is todaythe 3rdfastest growing global Vodka brand. POLIAKOV owes this achievement to its unique quality, often rewarded in international competitions, and to a powerful advertising universe focusing on extreme cold and infinite space. (Source: Impact 2016)

About LA MARTINIQUAISE:

An independent French group founded in 1934, LA MARTINIQUAISE is one of the leading spirits group in France and features in the world Top 10. The group has a turnover of 950 Million euros and is proud to own four millionaire brands, LABEL 5 & SIR EDWARD'S Scotch Whisky, POLIAKOV Vodka and NEGRITA Rum. (Source: Drinks International 2016)

Please enjoy POLIAKOV responsibly.

