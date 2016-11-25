BLU Products And MediaTek Collaborate On The BLU VIVO 6 Smartphone Device, Powered By MediaTek's Helio P10

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --BLU Products, the market leader in unlocked devices in the United States, announced today the UK launch of the BLU VIVO 6, its latest flagship smartphone powered by MediaTek's premium chipset MediaTek Helio P10, a 64-bit True Octa-core' LTE smartphone SoC designed for both high performance and power efficiency. The BLU VIVO 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass, ultra-fast Fingerprint Sensor, and massive 4GB RAM + 64GB internal memory configuration.

The BLU VIVO 6 combines state-of-the-art CNC machine technology along with a robust single piece of aircraft grade aluminium for an unprecedented strong unibody design. With a 97% metal housing, it can withstand almost everything you can throw at it. Along with built-in fingerprint sensor and curved glass display, the BLU VIVO 6's bold industrial design is revolutionary in this segment of the flagship phone market.

The BLU VIVO 6 will be on sale on Amazon.co.uk for £239.99 MSRP, unlocked, with 4G LTE support on all mobile networks in the United Kingdom and Europe.

However on the day of launch, Black Friday, BLU VIVO 6 will be featured as a Deal Of The Day at Amazon.co.uk and be available for the special price of £184.99.

Customers who wish to purchase the BLU VIVO 6 can visit the following link:

"The BLU VIVO 6 offers premium smartphone with flagship specifications at an incredible price," said Samuel Ohev-Zion, CEO BLU Products. "This device combines a striking design that offers beautiful curved glass, powered by MediaTek Helio P10 Octa-core processor, which sets a new standard for flagship smartphone at this price point."

Powerful and Power Efficient MediaTek Processor:

The BLU VIVO 6 is powered by the 64-bit MediaTek Helio P10 1.8GHz Octa-core processor and offers a seamless user experience, with the power to run multiple apps at once, quickly browse the web, or enjoy smooth rendering of graphics for just about any game all while maximizing power efficiency. Benchmarks on the BLU VIVO 6 with MediaTek Helio P10 result in AnTuTu scores over 48,000, which is the highest in its category.

"MediaTek continues to collaborate with BLU to offer consumers powerful technology that meets ever-increasing needs and expectations of today's mobile users," said Russ Mestechkin, Director of Corporate Sales International at MediaTek. "The MediaTek Helio P10 delivers high performance for a fast smooth interactive experience and leading technology in both DSLR-quality photography and reduced power consumption."

Captivating Camera (Immortalize life's best moments!)



The BLU VIVO 6 boasts a 13 megapixel main camera featuring advanced technologies, F/2.0 aperture, 1/4 inch sensor with 6P lens, real-time HDR, and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) with Laser Focus for twice the focus rate and accuracy.



Additional features include:



Magic Focus, which allows you to choose the focus point after shooting



An 8MP Wide-Angle Front Camera



Face Beautification Software



3D HD Video Recording



Sharp and Responsive Display (Impeccable viewing experience)



The BLU VIVO 6's 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 401 ppi display elevates the smartphone's visual experience to a new level with stunning graphics and life-like colours that seem to jump off the screen, protected by Curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Learn more: http://bluproducts.com/devices/vivo-6/

BLU VIVO 6 Key Features Include:



64GB internal memory plus 4GB RAM



All-day battery life with 3130mAh long standby, and HD video playback for over six hours



Rapid charging technology



DTS Surround Sound Technology



Cat 6 4G LTE up to 300 mbps



Android 6.0 Marshmallow



Device unlock with a simple fingerprint touch in less than 10ms. Also, lock the files on device quickly and safely

Full Specifications:



VIVO 6



Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 900/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 6 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/3/7/8/20, TDD38/39/40



Display: Curved 5.5-inch Full HD 1080x1920, 401 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: MediaTek helio P10 MT6755M, 1.8GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53 with Mali-T860 graphics GPU

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Camera: Rear - 13.0 megapixel with 6P Lens, Laser Focus, Phase Detection Autofocus, LED Flash, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/4 inch sensor, 2.0mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording Front - 8.0 megapixel, Wide Angle

Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, Hotspot, NextRadio, USB Type-C

Security: Fingerprint Scanner

Memory: 4GB RAM and 64GB Internal Memory, expandable up to 64GB

Dimensions: 153 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm I 170g

Battery: Non Removable Li-Polymer 3130 mAh

Available Colours: Gold and Rose Gold

Learn More:

www.bluproducts.com

