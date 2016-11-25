VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced funding for a series of projects and activities to be held on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017.

The Government of Canada is providing the funding through the Canada 150 Fund, which was established to allow Canadians across the country to take part in local, regional and national celebrations for the 150th anniversary.

Quotes

"Thanks to these projects, Canadians and international visitors will have an opportunity to take part in festivities organized throughout British Columbia. The celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation will leave a legacy for future generations, strengthen the ties that unite us, and allow us to look to our country's future with optimism. The year 2017 is going to be a memorable one, and Vancouver Island will be a part of it. So go ahead: participate, celebrate and explore!"

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

-- The main themes of the Government of Canada's vision for the 150th anniversary of Confederation are diversity and inclusiveness, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, the environment and youth. -- The Canada 150 Fund was established in April 2015. It has an overall budget of $210 million. -- The countdown has begun: there are fewer than 50 days left until the official launch of celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Confederation. -- We invite all Canadians to take part in countdown activities in person and on social media with the hashtag Canada150.

Backgrounder

To make 2017 a year that all Canadians will remember, the Government of Canada will continue to invest in local and regional projects.

Community Projects

These projects and activities will take place in communities from coast to coast to coast, including those on Vancouver Island. The projects will be representative of their communities and will be ideally suited to local circumstances and needs.

The community projects for Vancouver Island that have been approved so far include:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Alberni Valley Chamber of Tri-Conic Challenge Commerce $80,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Corporation of The City of Carving a Connection in Duncan Cowichan - A Commemorative Totem for Canada's 150th $94,250 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 District of Port Hardy Local First Nations History Murals $38,650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Inclusion BC Foundation BC Disability Pride Celebration and Parade $128,950 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 Maaqutusiis Hahoulthee Honoring Our Past Stewardship Society Celebrating Our Future $150,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Malaspina Choir Society Canada 150th Birthday Concert $6,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 South Pender Historical Pender Reconciliation Society Initiative $30,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Salt Spring Island Art and Nature Festival Conservancy on Salt Spring Island $42,400 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Victoria African & World Drum and Dance Caribbean Cultural Society Festive Canada150 $54,000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

