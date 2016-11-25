

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group N.V (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said that The maiden flight of Airbus' A350-1000 - the latest member of the all-new A350 XWB widebody family that is shaping the future of long-haul airline operations - has initiated a fast-paced test and certification programme leading to the jetliner's service entry next year.



During more than 4 hours aloft today, this longest-fuselage version of the A350 XWB demonstrated the performance and efficiency that will be appreciated by airline and aircraft leasing customers worldwide - 11 of which already have ordered 195 A350-1000s from the Middle East, North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.



Performing today's initial in-flight evaluation from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in southwestern France was the aircraft bearing the Manufacturing Serial Number 59 (MSN059) - one of three jetliners that will participate in the A350-1000 flight test and certification campaign.



Measuring nearly 74 metres from nose to tail, the A350-1000 is offering a maximum range of 7,950 nautical miles. It is designed for high efficiency, maximum reliability and optimised performance while offering passengers best-in-class comfort with its 'Airspace by Airbus' cabin.



The A350-1000's longer fuselage translates to greater capacity, seating 366 passengers (+40 seats compared to the A350-900) in a typical three-class configuration.



Further enhancing the A350-1000's efficiency are its latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 turbofan jet power-plants.



Deliveries of the A350-1000 are planned to begin in the second half of 2017 with launch customer Qatar Airways (which has ordered 37 aircraft). Other carriers that have booked A350-1000s are United Airlines (with 35 on order), Cathay Pacific (26), Etihad (22) British Airways (18), LATAM (14), Japan Airlines (13), Asiana Airlines (10), Air Lease Corporation (9), Virgin Atlantic (8), and Air Caraïbes (3).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX