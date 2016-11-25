

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said Thursday that Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit or VC has now called for a strike by its members this Saturday as well. The walkouts have been announced for Saturday, 26 November, from 00:01 to 23:59. All long-haul flights leaving Germany are affected.



Lufthansa said it is working to make sure that the flight schedule on short- and medium-haul routes will largely operate as planned. Individual flights within Germany and Europe may be cancelled as a result of the previous days' strikes. A special flight schedule for Saturday's long-haul flights will be finalized by noon tomorrow.



Lufthansa noted that it plans to operate a few long-haul flights in spite of the strike. Passengers can find out if their flights are operating as planned on LH.com and in the Lufthansa app. Over 315,000 passengers have been affected by 2,618 flight cancellations over the first three days of the strike.



The Group airlines Eurowings, Germanwings, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Air Dolomiti and Brussels Airlines are not affected by the strike. The pilots of Lufthansa Cargo have also not been called on to join this strike. Flights to and from Germany that are operated by Group airlines are operating as scheduled.



On Friday, 2,170 of the Lufthansa Group's approximately 3,000 scheduled flights will be operating as planned. Tomorrow, on the third consecutive day of strikes, over 100,000 passengers will be affected due to the cancellations of 830 short- and medium-haul flights.



Lufthansa said it is calling on the pilots' union once more to develop a joint solution for the dispute through arbitration. Harry Hohmeister, Chief Officer Hub Management of Deutsche Lufthansa AG: 'The status quo is that we pay our pilots significantly more than our competitors do. As members of the executive board, we are responsible for more than 120,000 employees and want to keep Lufthansa viable for the future. That will not be possible with a demand for a 20 percent increase in pay.'



