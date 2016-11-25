

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday amid a lack of cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for the Thanksgiving holiday. A weaker yen boosted investor sentiment. The U.S. dollar climbed to an eight-month high against the yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 122.84 points or 0.67 percent to 18,456.25, off a high of 18,482.94 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony and Toshiba are adding more than 1 percent each, Panasonic is edging up 0.05 percent, while Canon is down 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is lower by 0.4 percent.



Fast Retailing is losing 0.3 percent and SoftBank is lower by almost 1 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.7 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Motors is rising more than 8 percent, Casio Computer is higher by more than 6 percent and Panasonic Corp. is gaining almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Concordia Financial is losing almost 4 percent and Chiba Bank is down more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Friday.



The U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving public holiday.



The European markets closed slightly higher on Thursday in subdued trading. The UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.17 per cent, Germany's DAX rose 0.25 per cent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.29 percent.



