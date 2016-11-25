

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer prices declined for the eighth successive month in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



Excluding fresh food, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent year-over-year in October, following a 0.5 percent decline in September.



The overall consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent annually in October, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in the previous month. It was the first increase in seven months.



Core consumer prices, which excludes energy and food, rose 0.2 percent on year, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX