I. Production

II. Domestic sales

III. Exports



TOKYO, Nov 25, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for October 2016 are summarized below.1. Domestic Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaProduction1125.jpgNote 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excludes CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.Mazda's total domestic production volume in October 2016 decreased 8.2 % year on year due to decreased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.Domestic production of key models in October 2016CX-5: 29,577 units (down 4.6% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 21,675 units (down 2.2% year on year)Mazda6 (Atenza): 9,956 units (down18.7% year on year)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in October 2016 increased 17.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Overseas production of key models in October 2016Mazda3: 23,050 units (up 1.7% year on year)Mazda2: 7,653 units (down 6.7% year on year)CX-4: 6,000 unitsII. Domestic saleshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaDomestic1125.jpgMazda's total domestic sales volume in October 2016 decreased 14.4% year on year due to decreased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.2% (down 0.9 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.4% total market share (down 0.6 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in October 2016Mazda3 (Axela): 2,927 units (up 22.6% year on year)Mazda2 (Demio): 2,539 units (down 30.6% year on year)CX-5: 1,073 units (down 39.8% year on year)III. Exportshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaExports1125.jpgMazda's export volume in October 2016 increased 6.2% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America and other regions.Exports of key models in October 2016CX-5: 30,731 units (up 10.7% year on year)Mazda3: 20,982 units (up 7.9% year on year)Mazda6: 9,994 units (down 19.9% year on year)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.