sprite-preloader
Freitag, 25.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,639 Euro		+0,013
+0,80 %
WKN: A0MVLP ISIN: KYG846981028 Ticker-Symbol: 31S 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STELLA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ITHACA ENERGY INC
ITHACA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ITHACA ENERGY INC1,078+2,28 %
STELLA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD1,639+0,80 %