Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE, LSE AIM: IAE) ("Ithaca" or the "Company") provides an update on the status of the on-going Stella field commissioning programme and the expected schedule for start-up of production.

Activities on the offshore commissioning programme for the FPF-1 floating production facility are well advanced and preparation for start-up of the Stella field is on-going. During routine inspections, faults on a number of electrical junction boxes on the vessel's processing facilities have been identified and a programme of necessary repairs is underway. All other preparations are on plan. Start-up is now anticipated in early January 2017, upon completion of this additional work.

Les Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The safety and integrity of the facility is paramount and we must ensure that everything is done meticulously in advance of the introduction of hydrocarbons into the facility. Although any delay to start-up at this stage is frustrating, the value of a thorough inspection programme has been proven and we look forward to completion of this work and the imminent start-up of production."

