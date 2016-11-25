Milliman named "Service Provider of the Year" for third consecutive year by Middle East Insurance Review

Award recognizes Milliman's educational and business initiatives across the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, was named "Service Provider of the Year" for the third consecutive year at the Middle East Insurance Review's 2016 Middle East Insurance Industry Awards (MIIA). The award recognizes Milliman's leadership in the insurance and reinsurance industry, citing the firm's unique multi-disciplinary consultancy services, its implementation of educational and professional initiatives, and noting Milliman's work as "a catalyst for the betterment of the industry."

"We are honored to receive this award for the third year in a row," said Safder Jaffer, Managing Director of Milliman's Dubai office. "At Milliman we believe in offering innovative solutions that serve not only our clients but the industry and region as a whole. We thank the Middle East Insurance Review and the esteemed panel of judges for recognizing the leading work we do throughout the Middle East and North Africa."

Middle East Insurance Review is a monthly publication that aims to meet the information needs of insurance practitioners in the Middle East and North Africa region and the global takaful industry. The MIIA, now in its 3rd year, is heralded as the premier awards of the MENA region with a clearly defined criteria and a transparent process served by a panel of 20 distinguished Judges. For more information about the awards, please visit: http://www.meinsurancereview.com/meirawards/.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Milliman is a global firm of more than 3,200 employees, with over 60 total offices operating in all major markets across Africa, Asia, Australia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. For more than 60 years, an attention to rigorous standards of professional excellence, peer review, and objectivity has made Milliman the leading independent actuarial firm. For further information, visit www.milliman.com.