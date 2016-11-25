sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.11.2016 | 08:01
LONDON & ST LAWRENCE INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC - Strategic Review

25th November 2016

London & St Lawrence Investment Company PLC

Strategic Review

The Board of Directors of London & St Lawrence Investment Company plc (the "Company") has decided to undertake a strategic review with regard to the Company's future. Once that review has concluded, the Company will make a further announcement of the conclusions reached.

Enquires

London & St Lawrence Investment Company plc
Sean Ashfield +44(0)207 149 6695
Jenny Sculley +44(0)1296 711598

Cenkos Securities plc
Sapna Shah +44(0)20 7397 1922
Shamus Henderson +44(0)20 7397 1917

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).

This announcement is restricted and it is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other state or jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

