25th November 2016

London & St Lawrence Investment Company PLC

Strategic Review

The Board of Directors of London & St Lawrence Investment Company plc (the "Company") has decided to undertake a strategic review with regard to the Company's future. Once that review has concluded, the Company will make a further announcement of the conclusions reached.

