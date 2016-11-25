NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 25, 2016) - Deals like this do not come around often. For a limited time, B&H Photo is offering Apple Watches including the 38mm Apple Watch Sport models for $169.95 and 42mm Apple Watch Sport models for $189.95.

Stay connected in style with Apple Watches. Designed for users looking for the next generation of connectivity. Apple Watch Sport connects to the iPhone via Bluetooth 4.0 and displays notifications, apps, and more on its 1.5" display. It can also connect directly to the Internet thanks to 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi. The internal battery lasts for up to 18 hours of normal use and is recharged with an included inductive magnetic charger.

The Smartwatch senses the activity on its user, so there's no need to enter it in manually. Goals can be adjusted manually or based on weekly suggestions from the Activity app. Third-party app support lets one interact with favorite fitness apps directly on your Watch, taking advantage of its heart rate sensor and motion sensors.

Apple Watch Sport 42mm Smartwatch

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1187199-REG/apple_mj3t2ll_a_watch_sport_smartwatch_42mm.html

Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass

1.5" 312 x 390 Display

Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring

Changeable Faces with Widgets

Siri Integration

Displays Notifications and Runs Apps

Taptic Alerts

Apple Pay

Bluetooth 4.0, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi

Apple watchOS 2

Apricot Sport Band -- Apple Watch 42mm Smartwatch

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1241429-REG/apple_mmfl2ll_a_watch_sport_42mm_smartwatch.html

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Apple dealer, with the most up-to-date Apple product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

