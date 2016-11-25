AS Eston Ehitus, a subsidiary of Nordecon AS, and Martensi Maja OÜ concluded a contract for the construction of Martens house - a business and residential building in Pärnu, Pikk street 12. The five-storey building's gross space will be 4,858 sqm, where the first floor will accommodate Rimi shopping space and the floors above the offices and apartments.



The value of the contracts is 3.7 million euros, excluding VAT. The works will be completed by December 2017.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition to the parent company, there are more than 10 subsidiaries in the Group. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2015 was 145.5 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



