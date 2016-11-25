Niklas Enmark has been appointed as the new CFO & Executive Vice President of the Momentum Group operating segment within the B&B TOOLS Group and will assume his position in May 2017 at the latest.



Niklas Enmark is 44 years old and has extensive experience as CFO, including from the listed technology trading company Lagercrantz Group. Niklas' most recent role is as CFO and Acting CEO of Axel Johnson International.



"Niklas' experience of accounting and financial issues, acquisitions and the development of successful niche companies, including companies in the area of technology trading, will be a great asset for Momentum Group," says Ulf Lilius, President & CEO of B&B TOOLS and responsible for the Momentum Group operating segment. "Niklas comes equipped with extensive skills and will be able to positively contribute to the continued development of Momentum Group. I look forward to working with him."



Following the planned split of the B&B TOOLS Group into two separate listed companies during 2017, Niklas will continue as CFO & Executive Vice President of the future company Momentum Group.



