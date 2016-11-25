INGENICO: Ingenico Group to launch its new mobile solution, the Link/2500, at Trustech

Press Release Paris,

November 25, 2016

Ingenico Group to launch its new mobile solution, the Link/2500, at Trustech

Ingenico Group complements its mobility offering with the Link/2500 to be showcased at the upcoming Trustech event in Cannes, France

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced the launch of its new mobile point of sale at the upcoming Trustech show in Cannes, France. Available in two versions, companion or standalone, the Link/2500 was designed to address small merchants' payment needs in mobility.

The Link/2500 enables estate owners to offer their clients (micro and small merchants) a new generation mobile solution and the benefits of its broad range of services. This new device is compatible with Ingenico's suite of cost optimization services (estate management or digital receipt management). The Link/2500 covers the full spectrum of wireless connectivity (3G, fallback GPRS, Dual SIM, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi), offering flexibility to mobile merchants, while reducing communication costs and maximizing network availability.

Based on the Telium Tetra operating system, it is highly secure and supports all Ingenico payment applications, which is a key asset to Ingenico existing customers who can leverage Ingenico's unique portfolio of payment applications in one click. In addition to EMV Chip & PIN and swipe, the Link/2500 supports all payment methods including NFC/contactless, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Thanks to an integrated speaker providing vocal assistance and a real mechanical keypad with raised marking, the Link/2500 is built for accessibility. It is also available as a companion to pair with any smart device. This slim version is the thinnest mobile device on the market.

'The new Link/2500 completes Ingenico's extensive mobile solution offering to address all merchants' needs and mobility use cases. The cutting-edge and compact Link/2500 is aimed at small merchants, while the recently introduced iSMP4 offers an enterprise mobility solution for the most demanding retail environments. Our new comprehensive range of mobile POS illustrates our commitment to offering tailored solutions and cost optimization tools for all mobile environments.' said Jacques Guérin, EVP Smart Terminals and Mobile Solutions.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Contacts

Communication

Coba Taillefer

External communications manager coba.taillefer@ingenico.com

T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62



Investors

Stéphanie Constand-Atellian

VP Investor Relations

stephanie.constand@ingenico.com

T./ +33 1 58 01 85 68 Investors

Caroline Alamy

Investor Relations manager

caroline.alamy@ingenico.com (mailto:caroline.alamy@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09





PR Link2500 (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2059290/771829.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

