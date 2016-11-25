

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart (WMT) on Friday said it has delivered on all fronts on its Black Friday plans for customers. The retailer also unveiled top products purchased on Black Friday.



The company noted that on Thanksgiving, it sold 150 million pounds of turkey and ham.



Throughout the month of November, the company also sold more than six pies per second with the most popular pies being pumpkin and the Patti Labelle Sweet Potato Pie.



At midnight ET on Thanksgiving Day, customers started shopping on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. The company noted that Thanksgiving Day was once again one of the top online shopping days of the year.



Then, at 6 p.m. the retailer kicked off the company's Black Friday event in stores across the country. Top sellers included televisions, cookware, video games and systems, drones, toys and pajamas for the whole family.



The company added that more than 70 percent of traffic to Walmart.com during the retailer's Black Friday event was driven by mobile.



Steve Bratspies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S., said, 'Our customers were particularly excited about the new technologies we offered this year. In addition to picking up Black Friday favorites like televisions and toys, they flocked to our stores for drones, virtual reality products and hoverboards.'



Walmart's Cyber Week began at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, November 25, and will continue with thousands of online specials every day throughout the week.



