Wilson Therapeutics (STO:WTX)

Clinical trial on track, final results expected before year-end.

July 1 September 30, 2016

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

Loss for the period was SEK 31.9 M (loss: 18.6)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, totaled SEK 1.24 (loss: 14.61)

At September 30, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 415.6 M (9.9)

January 1 September 30, 2016

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

Loss for the period was SEK 81.1 M (loss: 49.1)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, totaled SEK 5.81 (loss: 38.69)

Significant events during the period January 1 September 30, 2016

A new share issue raised SEK 39.9 M after issue costs

Resolution regarding a 1:10 share split implemented

Data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of WTX101 presented at major European conferences

Wilson Therapeutics listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm, raising SEK 402.7 M after issue costs

Ongoing phase 2 study fully enrolled

Management team expanded

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

Data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of WTX101 presented at major US medical conference

"Preliminary data from our ongoing phase 2 trial continue to indicate that WTX101 has the potential to address the unmet medical needs in Wilson Disease, and we are set to release final topline data from the study before the end of the year."

Jonas Hansson, CEO, Wilson Therapeutics.

About Wilson Therapeutics

Wilson Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, based in Stockholm, Sweden, that develops novel therapies for patients with rare diseases. Wilson Therapeutics' lead product, WTX101, is initially being developed as a novel treatment for Wilson Disease and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical study. Wilson Therapeutics is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the stock ticker WTX.

More information is available at www.wilsontherapeutics.com.

Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556893-0357 Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 SE-111 53 Stockholm, Sweden

The information in the interim report is such that Wilson Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on November 25, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

