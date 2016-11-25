

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Utility company Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) reported Friday that its first-half profit before tax declined to 102.4 million pounds from last year's 106.8 million pounds.



Profit attributable to shareholders, meanwhile, increased 6.1 percent to 72.9 million pounds from 68.7 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share were 17.6 pence, higher than 16.7 pence last year. The latest results included certain one-time items.



Underlying profit before tax was 128.1 million pounds, and earnings per share were 23.6 pence.



Revenue edged down 0.5 percent to 685.5 million pounds from 689.1 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company said the interim dividend of 11.09p per share reflects an increase of 6.0%.



Looking ahead, Pennon said it is well positioned for the future and is on track to meet management expectations for the full year 2016/17. The company's performance underpins its sector-leading dividend policy of 4% growth per annum above RPI inflation to 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX