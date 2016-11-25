Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announces that the information and documents relating to the December 14, 2016 shareholders' meeting are made available to the shareholders.

An ordinary and extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of Amplitude Surgical, will be held, upon first notice, on December 14, 2016, at 9:00 am at the registered offices, located 11, cours Jacques Offenbach, 26000 Valence, France.

The shareholders' meeting notice, standing for convening notice, has been published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires of November 7, 2016, bulletin No. 134.

The meeting notice includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and a description of the main modalities to attend and vote during this meeting.

The draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders are described in the report of the Board of Directors to the shareholders' meeting.

The information and documents relating to this meeting are made available to the shareholders, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. In particular, the information and documents referred to under article R.225-73-1 of the French commercial code have been made available on Amplitude Surgical's website (www.amplitude-surgical.com), under the "Documentation General Meetings" section.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. Amplitude Surgical distributes its products in more than 30 countries. At June 30, 2016, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of almost 300 employees and recorded sales of over 80 million euros.

