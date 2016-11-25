EXCHANGE NOTICE 25.11.2016 WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 28.11.2016



123 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 28.11.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 25.11.2016 WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 28.11.2016



123 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 28.11.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605978