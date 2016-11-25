EXCHANGE NOTICE 25.11.2016 WARRANTS
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 28.11.2016
123 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 28.11.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 25.11.2016 WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 28.11.2016
123 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 28.11.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605978
Attachment:
