

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices rose for the first time in more than two years in October, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Producer prices climbed 0.2 percent year-on-year in October, reversing a 2 percent fall in September. This was the first increase since June 2014, when prices gained 0.3 percent.



Prices of consumer goods rose 0.4 percent and capital goods prices advanced 0.9 percent. Intermediate goods prices fell 0.7 percent, while energy prices rose 0.7 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices grew 1.5 percent, faster than the 0.3 percent rise seen in September. This was the second consecutive increase in prices.



