BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases second estimate of U.K. gross domestic report for the third quarter. Economists expect the GDP to be unrevised at 0.5 percent on quarter.



Ahead of the data, the pound declined against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 0.8515 against the euro, 140.71 against the yen, 1.2607 against the Swiss franc and 1.2442 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



