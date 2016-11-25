

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European shares traded mostly lower in early trade Friday as investors await U.S. markets to resume trading after the Thanksgiving holiday.



Oil prices fell about 1 percent on skepticism over an OPEC deal and banking stocks retreated ahead of upcoming Italian referendum on constitutional reform, weighing on markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.32 percent at 340.76 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was declining 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsch Bank fell over 1 percent as the yields on two-year German government bonds hit a fresh record low.



Actelion shares soared 10 percent after a Bloomberg report that U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson has approached the Swiss biotech firm about a potential takeover.



Lufthansa shares dropped half a percent after pilots at the German airline said they would extend strike action over pay until Saturday.



Water utility Pennon Group advanced 1.5 percent in London after the company reported an 11.5 percent increase in first-half underlying pretax profit.



In economic releases, the number of registered unemployed in France decreased 0.3 percent from prior month to 3.48 million in October, figures from the labor ministry showed. This was the second consecutive decline in unemployment.



Another official report showed that a gauge of French consumer sentiment held steady at 98 in November. It has remained below its long-term average of 100.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX