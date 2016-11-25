

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders declined notably in September, after rebounding strongly in the previous month, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



New orders fell a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 10.2 percent surge in August.



Both domestic and export orders dropped by 9.3 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively in September.



On an annual basis, industrial orders climbed 2.6 percent in September, much slower than the 16.5 percent spike in the preceding month.



Data also showed that industrial sales slid 4.6 percent from August, when it grew by 4.2 percent. It was the first fall in three months.



Year-over-year, industrial turnover decreased 0.3 percent in September, in contrast to a 7.1 percent gain in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX