

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 24-November-16



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/11/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,633,026.79 9.5923



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/11/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 26,557,560.14 13.2788



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 249,046.15 15.5654



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/11/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 500000 USD 7,196,959.23 14.3939



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 24/11/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,539,408.00 10.2627



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1125000 USD 11,545,787.10 10.2629



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/11/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 33,280,014.81 11.8645



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BDF16007 21000.001 EUR 261,390.04 12.4471



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,000,604.31 13.9749



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 997,890.62 14.0548



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 689,624.28 9.8504



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/11/2016 IE00BVXBH163 4480000 USD 65,589,098.23 14.6404



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,109,045.37 15.8435



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/11/2016 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 38,651,292.88 15.1574



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BDF16114 21000.001 EUR 260,729.54 12.4157



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 24/11/2016 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 256,266.91 12.2032



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,085,259.13 13.0754



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,147,302.13 15.9348



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 1,979,043.37 14.0358



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/11/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 15,917,465.88 9.0957



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,100,833.44 15.7239



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/11/2016 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 258,355.62 16.1472



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,022,688.72 16.1815



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 24/11/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 27,523,370.06 12.5106



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,493,888.96 16.4885



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,124,453.28 14.0692



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,442,379.30 9.6152



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 751000 USD 12,324,220.38 16.4104



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/11/2016 IE00BVXC4854 1650000 USD 23,162,476.88 14.0379



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/11/2016 IE00BYPGTJ26 560000 GBP 3,035,098.90 5.4198



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/11/2016 IE00BQZJBQ63 2665000 USD 47,688,588.82 17.8944



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 983,923.12 15.1373



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 868,755.29 13.3655



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 266,270.54 16.6419



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/11/2016 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 270,245.70 16.8904



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/11/2016 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 4,389,239.41 16.8817



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/11/2016 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,502,699.86 19.2349



