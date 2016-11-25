

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. economic growth eased as estimated in the third quarter, the second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.5 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion registered in the second quarter.



The sequential growth rate was left unrevised from the preliminary estimate published on October 27. This was the 15th consecutive quarter of positive growth since the first quarter of 2013.



On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 2.3 percent in the third quarter, unrevised from previous estimate.



On the production side, the dominant services sector rose 0.8 percent as estimated. Meanwhile, construction output decreased 1.1 percent instead of 1.4 percent.



Production output fell 0.5 percent versus prior estimate of 0.4 percent. Manufacturing dropped by revised 0.9 percent.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending and government expenditure increased 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Gross fixed capital formation advanced 1.1 percent.



Including the alignment adjustment, the level of inventories increased by GBP 3.1 billion in the third quarter, following an increase of GBP 3.0 billion in the prior quarter.



The trade balance deficit narrowed to GBP 12.4 billion from GBP 15.7 billion in the previous quarter.



