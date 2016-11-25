Due to technical issues at Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in all products issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on STO Warrants and STO Exchange Traded Notes. Trading will be resumed when the technical issues has been solved.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Johan Önneberg or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.