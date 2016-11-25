Iveco Madrid plant wins Kaizen Institute Excellence Award

World renowned lean management consultancy The Kaizen Institute has awarded Iveco with a first prize Excellence Award in the System of Continuous Improvement category. The award recognizes the Madrid, Spain commercial vehicles manufacturing site which produces heavy on-road and off-road trucks.

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Iveco, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has been recognized by The Kaizen Institute. Regarded as the original lean management consultancy, Kaizen has awarded Iveco's truck manufacturing site in Madrid, Spain with a first prize Excellence Award in the System of Continuous Improvement category.

This award acknowledges the plant's application of and the results achieved within the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) methodology, which is conducted by CNH Industrial throughout its global manufacturing facilities. WCM is one of the global manufacturing industry's highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste.

The results that determined the site's win include two consecutive years without accidents; a 100% customer service level in delivering orders on time; the active involvement of all employees in providing constructive feedback and a 7% annual savings in operational costs.

The Madrid site is exclusively dedicated to producing the new generation Iveco Stralis in both diesel and alternative power versions and the Iveco Trakker for the quarry and construction industry. The site employs more than 2,500 people of which 21% are female, making it the highest female employment percentage in Spain's automotive sector. Some 90% of the facility's production is exported internationally to Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.

Founded in 1985 by Masaaki Imai, The Kaizen Institute applies its trademark lean methodology across virtually all business sectors in all parts of the globe to create processes that highlight problems, whilst simultaneously training and empowering teams to solve them.

