FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 25
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Mick Barker, Group Employee Director, has elected to receive 20% of his fee in the form of shares in FirstGroup plc (the 'Company'). Tim O' Toole, Chief Executive, has elected to allocate part of his monthly salary to acquire shares in the Company. Arrangements have been made for these shares to be purchased on their behalf in the market on a regular basis.
Purchases took place on 25 November 2016 in accordance with standing instructions as follows:
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|LEI
|N/A
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 5p each
- GB0003452173
|Nature of the transaction
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Directors' shares
|Aggregated information
|Date of the transaction
|25 November 2016
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)