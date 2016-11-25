Britain's most famous family could soon join the ranks of more than 700,000 other U.K. households in going solar from next year. In what could well be one of the first residential+commercial rooftop systems in the world, a new report issued by the Crown has suggested that Buckingham Palace's 2017 refurbishment should include some form of renewable energy, with solar suggested as one option for the monarchy. Controversy over the sums required ($458 million) to renovate the Palace dominated the headlines last week. The U.K. has only recently ended austerity measures, and the money to repair the iconic building would come from taxpayers. However, it is widely understood that the Royal Family generally brings in more per year in tourism revenue than they actually cost the state, so it is very unlikely that a petition to halt the ...

