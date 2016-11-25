

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday amid risk aversion, as oil prices declined on skepticism over an OPEC deal and banking stocks retreated ahead of upcoming Italian referendum on constitutional reform.



Investors became wary over a planned OPEC-led output cut to be decided next week, amid disagreement within the producer cartel about the quota of cuts.



Italian citizens will vote on a constitutional referendum early next month, which would decide the future of the leadership of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.



Euro-area finance ministers are expected to meet International Monetary Fund negotiators today in an effort to reach an agreement on Greece bailout talks. Greece and its creditors are aiming for a new agreement on fiscal reform by December 5.



The U.S. markets will re-open for a half-day today after being shut for the Thanksgiving holiday.



The second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. economic growth eased as estimated in the third quarter.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.5 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion registered in the second quarter.



The pound showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the pound rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the Swiss franc. Against the euro, it declined.



The pound fell to 2-day lows of 0.8526 against the euro and 1.2603 against the Swiss franc, off its early highs of 0.8466 and 1.2674, respectively. The pound is seen finding support around 0.87 against the euro and 1.25 against the franc.



The pound retreated to 140.20 versus the yen, from its Asian session's 4-month high of 141.74. If the pound-yen pair extends fall, 138.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The pound reversed from an early high of 1.2473 against the greenback and edged down to 1.2416. On the downside, the pound may find support around the 1.23 mark.



Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan's consumer prices declined for the eighth successive month in October.



Excluding fresh food, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent year-over-year in October, following a 0.5 percent decline in September.



Looking ahead, U.S. advances goods trade balance for October, wholesale inventories for October and Markit's U.S. PMI reports for November are slated for release in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX