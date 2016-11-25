sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,71 Euro		+0,22
+0,51 %
WKN: 663200 ISIN: DE0006632003 Ticker-Symbol: MOR 
25.11.2016
(5 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

MorphoSys AG / MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

X Notification of Major Holdings

or

 Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on   (date of publication)[i] (#_edn1)

1. Details of issuer (name, address)

MorphoSys AG

Lena-Christ-Str. 48, 82152 Martinsried/Planegg, Germany

2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)[ii] (#_edn2)

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

 Acquisition/disposal of instruments

 Change of breakdown of voting rights[iii] (#_edn3)

 Other reason[iv] (#_edn4):  

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation[v] (#_edn5)

Name:[vi] (#_edn6)

Mr. Mark N. Lampert 		City and country of registered office[vii] (#_edn7) (if applicable):

  		   

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.[viii] (#_edn8)

  

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:[ix] (#_edn9) 17.11.2016

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) 		Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights of issuer[x] (#_edn10)
Resulting situation 4,17% 0% 4,17% 29.159.770
Previous notification (if applicable)[xi] (#_edn11) n/a% n/a% n/a%  


7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN[xii] (#_edn12) absolute in %
direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0006632003   1214982 0% 4,17%
       %  %
Total 1214982 4,17%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

 (please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments)
Type of instrument[xiii] (#_edn13) Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
         %
         %
         %
    Total    %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

(please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments)
Type of instrument[xiv] (#_edn14) Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement[xv] (#_edn15) Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
           %
           %
           %
      Total    %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

 

X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity[xvi] (#_edn16) (in case of more than 4 undertakings an annex is requested; the annex can be either a table or a qualified organizational chart; a qualified organizational chart contains only the information of a table; in case of a table please always provide only to BaFin also a basic organizational chart[xvii] (#_edn17)):

 
Name % of voting rights
(if at least held 3% or more)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(if at least held 5% or more)		 Total of both
(if at least held 5% or more)
Mark N. Lampert  %  %  %
BVF Inc.  %  %  %
BVF Partners, L.P.  %  %  %
Biotechnology Value Fund, L.P.  %  %  %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:  

Holding position after general meeting:   % (equals   voting rights)[xviii] (#_edn18)

10. Other useful information[xix] (#_edn19)

Attachment to (please tick the applicable box)

  II.7.b.1 (fill in the sums into the standard form)

7.b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG (attachment can be extended)
 

Type of instrument 		Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period
    %    
    %    
    %    
    %    
    %    
    %    

  II.7.b.2 (fill in the sums into the standard form)

7.b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. Sec. 25 Abs. 1 No. 2 WpHG (attachment can be extended)
 

Type of instrument 		 

Voting rights absolute 		 

Voting rights in % 		Expiration or maturity date  

Exercise or conversion period 		Cash or physical settlement
    %      
    %      
    %      
    %      
    %      
    %      

  X II.8. (Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity; attachment can be extended)

 

 

Name 		 

% of voting rights
(if at least held 3% or more)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(if at least held 5% or more)		  

Total of both
(if at least held 5% or more)
Mark N. Lampert % % %
BVF Inc. % % %
BVF Partners, L.P. % % %
Biotechnology Value Fund II, L.P. % % %
       
Mark N. Lampert % % %
BVF Inc. % % %
BVF Partners, L.P. % % %
BVF Partners OS Ltd. % % %
Biotechnology Value Trading Fund OS L.P. % % %



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: MorphoSys AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

MorphoSys AG
Lena-Christ-Str. 48 Martinsried / Munich Germany

WKN: 663200;ISIN: DE0006632003;Index:TECH All Share,CDAX,Prime All Share,TecDAX,HDAX,MIDCAP;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf,
Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München,
Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover,
Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse,
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;



© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)