MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):







Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).







X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity[xvi] (#_edn16) (in case of more than 4 undertakings an annex is requested; the annex can be either a table or a qualified organizational chart; a qualified organizational chart contains only the information of a table; in case of a table please always provide only to BaFin also a basic organizational chart[xvii] (#_edn17)):



