TTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- CMHC will release its 2016 Rental Market Survey on Monday, November 28 at 12:00 pm ET.

This annual report provides data and analysis for both the primary or purpose built rental market and the secondary rental market covering condominium apartments.

The national, regional reports and market specific reports will be made available at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/housingmarketinformation/.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Angelina Ritacco

CMHC Public Affairs

416-218-3320

aritacco@cmhc.ca



