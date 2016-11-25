TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 25, 2016) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or "the Company") (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce that on Monday, November 28, 2016, it will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2016.

Subsequently, Golden Leaf will host a shareholder update call on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 4:30pm ET.

Those interested in participating in the shareholder call should use the updated dial-in information below.

Note: All questions for the Company must be submitted ahead of the call to hphillips@viridianca.com.

To Join the Shareholder Please Note the Updated Call Information:

Dial-in Number:

Canada: (785) 424-1825

US: (866) 952-1906

Passcode: 15684

About Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining, and selling cannabis oil.

For more information, please visit http://www.goldenleafholdings.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future business operation, expectations of gross sales, the opinions or beliefs of management, and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks including risks related to the expected timing of the Company's participation in the Adult Use market, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing operations and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Investor Relations - U.S.A.

Harrison Phillips

Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC

212-485-0284

hphillips@viridianca.com



Investor Relations - Canada

Paul Searle

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

778-240-7724

psearle@goldenleafholdings.com