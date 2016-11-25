Women's Health Diagnostics Market Worth 36.64 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, November 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Women's Health Diagnostics Market by application (Prenatal Testing, Down Syndrome, HPV, Fertility Test, Pregnancy Test, Urinary Tract Infections, Osteoporosis, Breast, Cervical and Ovarian Cancer Test) End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, The global Women's Health Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 36.64 Billion by 2021 from USD 25.03 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/womens-health-diagnostics-market-128928901.html

The global women health diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented nine segments, namely, osteoporosis testing, ovarian cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound. On the basis of end users, the women health diagnostics market is segmented into hospital & clinics, home healthcare, and diagnostic & imaging centers.

In 2015, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the women health diagnostics market. The large share of the breast cancer segment is attributed to the high prevalence of breast cancer across the world, increasing number of women opting for routine breast check-up, and rising awareness about advanced breast cancer diagnostic techniques.

The end user segment in this market is divided into hospitals & clinics, imaging & diagnostic centers and home care. In 2015, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global Women's Health Diagnostics Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that a greater proportion of patients (women) go to hospitals for the diagnosis/treatment of their health issues.

In 2015, North America accounted for the largest regional market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region for the women health diagnostics market, primarily due to significant expansion and modernization of healthcare infrastructure, increasing per-capita income, and increasing focus of international device manufacturers on strengthening their distribution networks in this region. Moreover, the growing population in countries like China and India, epidemiological shift from infectious diseases to chronic diseases in this region are driving the growth of the Women's Health Diagnostics Market in APAC.

Major players in the global Women's Health Diagnostics Market are Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

