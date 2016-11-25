

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is known for his anti-migrant stance, says US president-elect Donald Trump has invited him to Washington.



In an interview given to business daily Vilaggazdasag, Orban said he told Trump that he hadn't been to the United States for a long time as he had been treated as a 'black sheep', to which the incoming President replied, laughing, 'Me too'.



The controversial leader is one of Europe's biggest supporters of Trump.



In the wake of excessive inflow of migrants who crossed the Mediterranean last year, Orban erected a fence along his country's border to keep them out.



Orban was quoted as saying he felt the central European country's position has improved a lot with Trump coming to the White House.



Trump made it clear to him that he thinks highly of Hungary.



Both US President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have been critical of Orban, who was accused of steering Hungary away from democratic norms.



Bilateral relations ruptured in 2014 after US banned Hungary's government officials from entering the country over corruption.



