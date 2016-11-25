

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A member of the US military has been killed by an improvised explosive device purportedly planted by Islamic State (IS) in northern Syria.



The US military's central command said the serviceman was wounded by the explosion in the vicinity of Ayn Issa.



CENTCOM statement Thursday did not identify his casualty.



Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, commander of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, said 'The entire counter-ISIL Coalition sends our condolences to this hero's family, friends and teammates.'



Separately, US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said he is 'deeply saddened by the news on this Thanksgiving Day that one of our brave servicemembers has been killed in Syria while protecting us from the evil of ISIL.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX