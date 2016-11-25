Tecnotree Corporation Stock Exchange Release 25 November 2016 at 3.30 pm EET



Tecnotree will publish its financial statement report 2016 on Friday, 3 February 2017.



Tecnotree's financial reports in 2017 will be released as follows:



- Interim report/ 1-3/2017: Friday, 28 April 2017 - Half year report 1-6/2017: Friday, 11 August 2017 - Interim report 1-9/2017: Friday, 27 October 2017



Tecnotree will publish 1-3/2017 and 1-9/2017 financial reports as summary versions including interim balance sheet and events during the period.



A briefing will be held for analysts, investors and media after the publication of these reports.



The company applies 30 days quiet period before the publication date of the financial statement and interim reports. During that time, the company does not discuss its financial position or the development of its business operations with representatives of the capital markets or the media.



Tecnotree publishes financial information in English and Finnish. All releases are posted in full on Tecnotree's website www.tecnotree.com



Annual General Meeting



Tecnotree's Annual General Meeting 2017 is planned to be held on Wednesday, 29 March 2017 in Helsinki, Finland.



TECNOTREE CORPORATION



Further information: Kirsti Parvi, CFO, tel. +358 50 517 4569



About Tecnotree Tecnotree is a global provider of telecom IT solutions for the management of products, customers and revenue. Tecnotree helps communications service providers to transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Tecnotree empowers service providers to monetise service bundles, provide personalised user experiences and augment value throughout the customer lifecycle. With around 900 telecom experts, Tecnotree serves around 90 service providers in around 70 countries. Tecnotree is listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code TEM1V. For more information on Tecnotree, please visit www.tecnotree.com.