Rosegal Pre-Black Friday Sale Kicked off Before the Actual Black Friday Sales

Rosegal kicked off its Pre-Black Friday sale ahead of actual Christmas sales to gather feedback from customers.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosegal is a top fashion retail store that caters to customers who are looking for either vintage or modern clothing. They offer styles ranging from 1920s throwback fashion clothing items to the latest trendy clothing, which is a reason why Rosegal has become popular across the world for offering unique designs at affordable prices. With the festive season coming up, shoppers are looking for cool deals and discounts. Rosegal took a cue from these suggestions and customer expectations and launched their Pre-Black Friday sale along with the Black Friday sale. Rosagal guaranteed that their Pre-Black Friday sale should give their buyers an excellent opportunity to get the coolest deals well ahead of the Christmas.

Though there are many customers who choose to do their Christmas shopping at the eleventh hour, they actually pay top dollars to buy Christmas apparels and gifts. Rosegal also thinks that last-minute X'mas shopping can be hectic and offers customers a chance to get more savings per purchase way before Christmas arrives. In view of this, Rosegal is offering a Black Friday sale this year. At the same time, Rosegal has also kick started its Pre-Black Friday sale that just doubled the fun and excitement of their buyers.

During the Pre-Black Friday sale, customers can expect huge discounts on the products from Rosegal. Items that are available at discounted prices during the sale have all been listed under the hot sale category. Besides the hot sale, Rosegal is also rolling out their Black Friday special discounts, offering even bigger markdown now. Home products are available starting from only $1.99 USD and cosmetic products priced from $0.99 USD. Also, customers who are buying products collectively that worth $50 USD or above can use the special code "BF2016" during checkout to avail more discounts and special offers on their purchase. These additional discounts are capped at $6 USD maximum. With such low prices, customers can surely snag more savings before Christmas arrives.

The Rosegal Black Friday sale starts on November 25, right after the Pre-Black Friday sale. Customers who are interested in checking out more varieties can check Sammydress and Zaful, the two sister sites of Rosegal.

Related link: http://www.rosegal.com/black-friday-countdown.html