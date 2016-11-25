

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Online spending by bargain hunters on Thanksgiving Day this year rose 13.6 percent from last year to $1.15 billion, according to data from Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE).



Adobe Digital Insights said it has updated its Thanksgiving Day results through 5 p.m. ET. The data is based on aggregated and anonymous data from 21 billion visits to retail websites.



According to the data, 39 percent of online purchases on Thanksgiving Day were made from mobile devices, comprising of smartphones and tablets. Desktop's share of online sales for the day were 61 percent.



The top grossing electronics items were iPads, Samsung 4k television sets and HP Inspiron computers, while the top selling toys were electric scooters & vehicles for kids, drones and nerf guns.



According to Adobe, products with high out of stock risk were NES Classic Edition, New Nintendo 3DS Super Mario, Playstation VR Launch Bundle, Hatchimals, Kurio Smart Watches, and Cozmo by Anki.



The data noted that consumer spend per order declined for certain categories. This includes a 13 percent decline in video game consoles, 14 percent decrease in toys, 7 percent decrease in televisions, 20 percent decline in jewelry and 15 percent decrease in computers.



However, consumer spend per order saw a 144 percent increase in the pets category, 33 percent growth in tablets, 12 percent increase in furniture and bedding, and 19 percent increase in ticket admissions.



Bargain hunters saw an average discount of 25.1 percent for tablets, 23.6 percent discount for televisions and 16.8 percent discount for toys.



Appliances and televisions launched in 2016 are seeing bigger discounts than last year. Price decreases for appliances were on average 5.7 percent higher than last year, while televisions saw 6.9 percent bigger discounts than last year.



Adobe also said that its data showed that total online sales for the period from November 1 through November 22 this year were $25.59 billion, representing growth of 3.5 percent from last year.



However, it also represents a difference of minus $780 million compared to Adobe's prediction for 6.7 percent total year-over-year growth by this time to $26.37 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX