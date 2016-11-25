Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal building information modeling (BIM) software marketreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, vendors in the market aim to provide innovative and engaging design software and services to customers. The product and services portfolio helps customers to digitally visualize, simulate, and analyze their projects. In addition, vendors focus on the development of desktop software for the personal computer. For instance, in 2014, Autodesk started offering Autodesk BIM 360, PLM 360, Sim 360, and Fusion 360, a few of its cloud-based offerings, which provide tools such as social and mobile capabilities. Such software will help customers to streamline design, collaboration, and data management processes.

"Increased investment in infrastructure development worldwide and the rise in tourism development is driving the construction industry, which in turn, will drive the demand for deployment of BIM software," says Ishmeet Kaur, lead enterprise application analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that the presence of many vendors in the global BIM software market gives end-users the liberty to choose software as per their requirement. Vendors are selling similar products with minor differences at different prices, and some vendors even offer free version of BIM software.

TechnavioICTresearch analysts identify the following key vendors:

Autodesk

Autodesk offers software products and services to different customers, including designers, engineers, and architects. The company's BIM solution portfolio enhances the workflow of projects related to building design and engineering, construction, infrastructure and utility industries.

In the building design and engineering industry, BIM software is used for aligning the construction planning, streamlining the design, planning and delivering the projects, and thus improves the efficiency of the project.

AVEVA Group

The company provides engineering, design, and information management software. AVEVA Group provides a wide range of solutions for engineering businesses of all sizes. It serves customers in industries like oil and gas, marine and offshore, power, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceuticals, mining and mineral, and pulp and paper manufacturing. It also offers consultancy and training services. The company offers engineering and information management software for the plant and marine industries. AVEVA Group offers a range of solutions for construction management that includes software for various stages of the construction process such as planning, production, material etc.

Bentley Systems

The company develops and offers software for infrastructure design, construction, and operation. The company caters to engineers, architects, planners, contractors, fabricators, and information technology managers. The company offers a wide range of software which caters to numerous industries. The company provides very specific solutions to the architecture and engineering, and construction sectors.

Hexagon

Hexagon is a provider of information technologies that drive dynamic decision making across industrial and geospatial applications. Hexagon's solutions integrate domain expertise, sensors, software, and customer workflows into intelligent information ecosystems to boost business productivity. The company caters to the following industries: aerospace, agriculture, automotive, infrastructure and construction, metals and mining, power, safety, and surveying. Intergraph is a part of Hexagon, which develops software for the construction industry.

NEMETSCHEK

The company is primarily engaged in providing software solutions for media and entertainment, construction, engineering, and architecture markets globally. The company's BIM software simplifies the complex planning, operation, construction, and other process. The company provides BIM solutions such as ArchiCAD, Vectorworks, and Allplan. It also offers Open BIM program, which is an open approach to ensure that different software solutions can communicate with the other.

Trimble

It provides advanced location-based solutions that maximize productivity and enhance profitability. It integrates its positioning expertise in laser, optical, GPS, and inertial technologies with wireless communications, application software, and services to provide complete commercial solutions to different industries.

The company offers BIM solutions to verticals like agriculture, construction, and geospatial. The BIM software helps in mitigating risks for contractors. The company also offers Tekla BIMsight, a tool used in construction projects.

