Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Actelion statement . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND - 25 November 2016 - Actelion (SIX: ATLN) confirmed today that it has been approached by Johnson & Johnson about a possible transaction.

There can be no certainty that a transaction will result.

###





Press release PDF (http://hugin.info/131801/R/2059449/771925.pdf)

