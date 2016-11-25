sprite-preloader
25.11.2016 | 17:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Actelion statement

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Actelion statement . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND - 25 November 2016 - Actelion (SIX: ATLN) confirmed today that it has been approached by Johnson & Johnson about a possible transaction. 

There can be no certainty that a transaction will result.

Press release PDF (http://hugin.info/131801/R/2059449/771925.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd via Globenewswire

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Gewerbestrasse 16 Allschwil Switzerland

ISIN: CH0010532478;



