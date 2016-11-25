NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 25, 2016) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Alere Inc. ("Alere") (NYSE: ALR) between February 29, 2012 and November 4, 2016. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of Florida. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra/alere

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that Alere made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Arriva Medical, LLC ("Arriva"), was submitting claims to Medicare for deceased patients; (2) that this conduct subjected Arriva to revocation of its Medicare enrollment; and (3) that as a result of the above, Alere's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 4, 2016, Alere disclosed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services alleged that Arriva submitted claims for 211 deceased patients over a five-year period, and thus revoked Arriva's Medicare enrollment. Following this new, shares of Alere fell from a close of $42.23 on November 3, 2016, to a close of $36.10 per share.

If you suffered a loss in Alere you have until January 13, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

